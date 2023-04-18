Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for NTCO is 689.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTCO on April 18, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

NTCO) stock’s latest price update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.02relation to previous closing price of 4.63.

NTCO’s Market Performance

NTCO’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly drop of -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Natura &Co Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.51% for NTCO’s stock, with a -15.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTCO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for NTCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NTCO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

NTCO Trading at -16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.