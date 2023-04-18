Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.49 compared to its previous closing price of 34.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MORF is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MORF is $65.00, which is $20.0 above than the current price. The public float for MORF is 31.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of MORF on April 18, 2023 was 367.15K shares.

MORF’s Market Performance

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has seen a 20.27% increase in the past week, with a -4.29% drop in the past month, and a 33.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for MORF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.78% for MORF’s stock, with a 37.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MORF reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MORF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MORF, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

MORF Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF rose by +20.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.32. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 58.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SCHEGERIN MARC, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, SCHEGERIN MARC now owns 17,074 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $2,250,050 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Bruce, the President of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Rogers Bruce is holding 116,192 shares at $400,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.