Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAP is 0.85.

The public float for TAP is 166.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAP on April 18, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

TAP) stock’s latest price update

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 56.98. However, the company has seen a 6.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/22 that How Molson Coors Slashed Its Debt by More Than 40% Since MillerCoors Deal

TAP’s Market Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has experienced a 6.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.13% rise in the past month, and a 14.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for TAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.52% for TAP’s stock, with a 9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $55 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAP reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for TAP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to TAP, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

TAP Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.80. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $53.45 back on Aug 03. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 13,226 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $10,690 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.