MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MetLife Inc. (MET) has gone up by 3.46% for the week, with a 6.67% rise in the past month and a -14.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for MET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for MET’s stock, with a -8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is above average at 24.20x. The 36-month beta value for MET is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MET is $77.75, which is $16.46 above than the current price. The public float for MET is 659.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MET on April 18, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 60.62, however, the company has experienced a 3.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

MET Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.89. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PAPPAS BILL, who sale 2,857 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Mar 02. After this action, PAPPAS BILL now owns 48,915 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $202,733 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of MetLife Inc., sale 11,345 shares at $71.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 46,231 shares at $816,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In summary, MetLife Inc. (MET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.