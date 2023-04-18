Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) has surged by 5.54 when compared to previous closing price of 4.15, but the company has seen a 5.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRSN is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is $14.29, which is $10.62 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 98.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. On April 18, 2023, MRSN’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN stock saw a decrease of 5.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.48% for MRSN’s stock, with a -29.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Protopapas Anna, who sale 17,346 shares at the price of $5.74 back on Jan 17. After this action, Protopapas Anna now owns 48,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,566 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,233 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 180,363 shares at $35,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-766.59 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -768.26. The total capital return value is set at -140.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.90. Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -70.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 39.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.53. Total debt to assets is 10.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.