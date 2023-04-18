Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Livent Corporation (LTHM) has gone up by 9.16% for the week, with a 11.97% rise in the past month and a -4.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.04% for LTHM’s stock, with a -12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Livent Corporation (LTHM) by analysts is $31.98, which is $9.94 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.31% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LTHM was 2.73M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.09relation to previous closing price of 21.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/05/23 that Sell Lithium Miner Albemarle Because Pricing Is Double-Edged Sword, Says Analyst

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LTHM Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.09. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.