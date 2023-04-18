Home  »  Trending   »  Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Up Despite Recent M...

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has soared by 15.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for KSCP is 14.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on April 18, 2023 was 670.80K shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP stock saw a decrease of 19.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.59% for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for KSCP’s stock, with a -65.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -27.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7317. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -60.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -567.71 for the present operating margin
  • -62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 63.90, with -136.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​