Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has soared by 15.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KSCP is 14.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on April 18, 2023 was 670.80K shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

KSCP stock saw a decrease of 19.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.59% for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for KSCP’s stock, with a -65.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -27.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7317. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -60.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 63.90, with -136.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.