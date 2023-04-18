Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $49.44, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 109.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KC on April 18, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has dropped by -7.07 compared to previous close of 7.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KC’s Market Performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a -14.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.32% rise in the past month, and a 51.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for KC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for KC’s stock, with a 84.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +37.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 85.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+5.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.