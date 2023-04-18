J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for JBHT is 81.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of JBHT was 721.61K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 176.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Trucking Giant J.B. Hunt’s Earnings Fall Short as Economy Slows. Stock Rises.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT’s stock has risen by 1.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.87% and a quarterly rise of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for JBHT’s stock, with a 0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $168 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.09. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from HARPER ALFRED C, who sale 5,300 shares at the price of $190.33 back on Feb 13. After this action, HARPER ALFRED C now owns 32,556 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $1,008,751 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Shelley, the EVP, CCO & People/HR of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $186.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Simpson Shelley is holding 77,630 shares at $1,302,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.