Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is $3.00, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for IVDA is 12.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVDA on April 18, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

IVDA) stock’s latest price update

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA)’s stock price has soared by 6.43 in relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IVDA’s Market Performance

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has experienced a 37.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 76.70% rise in the past month, and a 146.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.84% for IVDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.41% for IVDA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 82.74% for the last 200 days.

IVDA Trading at 31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +65.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA rose by +36.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3225. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 227.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.51 for the present operating margin

+21.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -74.87. Equity return is now at value -71.60, with -41.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.