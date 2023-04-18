Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by analysts is $12.75, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 150.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.69% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of IRWD was 2.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has increased by 2.18 when compared to last closing price of 10.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IRWD’s Market Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has seen a 4.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.26% gain in the past month and a -3.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.51% for IRWD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IRWD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 46,129 shares at the price of $10.67 back on Mar 27. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 842,064 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $492,196 using the latest closing price.

MCCOURT Thomas A, the Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,756 shares at $11.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MCCOURT Thomas A is holding 647,598 shares at $378,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.