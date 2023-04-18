Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICE is $129.31, which is $22.01 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 551.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ICE on April 18, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has jumped by 0.45 compared to previous close of 107.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

ICE’s Market Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has experienced a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.83% rise in the past month, and a 0.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.22% for ICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.18. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Foley Douglas, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $104.80 back on Feb 23. After this action, Foley Douglas now owns 21,481 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $167,680 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 81,827 shares at $104.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 1,203,104 shares at $8,511,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.