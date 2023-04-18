Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has soared by 1.72 in relation to previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is $5.00, The public float for IKT is 19.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IKT on April 18, 2023 was 452.24K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT stock saw a decrease of 6.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.47% for IKT’s stock, with a -19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6318. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Werner Milton H., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 16. After this action, Werner Milton H. now owns 5,335,433 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,000 using the latest closing price.

Werner Milton H., the President and CEO of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Werner Milton H. is holding 5,330,433 shares at $4,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -14625.85. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -57.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.