ING Groep N.V. (ING) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has dropped by -1.59 compared to previous close of 13.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ING is $16.61, which is $5.44 above the current price. The public float for ING is 3.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ING on April 18, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a 9.55% rise in the past month, and a -5.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.00% for ING’s stock, with a 16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ING Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.