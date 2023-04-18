IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has increased by 1.57 when compared to last closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is $1.50, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BACK on April 18, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen a -24.36% decrease in the past week, with a -14.13% drop in the past month, and a -59.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.21% for BACK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.39% for BACK stock, with a simple moving average of -65.71% for the last 200 days.

BACK Trading at -28.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.92%, as shares sank -20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -25.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1502. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.