Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (HZNP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has seen a 2.46% increase in the past week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month, and a -1.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.72% for HZNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for HZNP’s stock, with a 26.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is above average at 50.51x. The 36-month beta value for HZNP is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HZNP is 223.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of HZNP on April 18, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

HZNP) stock’s latest price update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 111.60. However, the company has seen a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/13/22 that M&A Could Recover Next Year. These Stocks Could Benefit.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZNP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HZNP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZNP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $74 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HZNP, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

HZNP Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZNP rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.19. In addition, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZNP starting from Pasternak Andy, who sale 27,129 shares at the price of $113.03 back on Jan 17. After this action, Pasternak Andy now owns 56,338 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, valued at $3,066,323 using the latest closing price.

Cox Aaron, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, sale 36,148 shares at $113.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Cox Aaron is holding 277 shares at $4,090,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZNP

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.