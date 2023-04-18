Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRTS is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRTS is 81.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRTS on April 18, 2023 was 696.34K shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.72 in comparison to its previous close of 2.85, however, the company has experienced a -12.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRTS’s Market Performance

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has seen a -12.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.62% gain in the past month and a -20.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for GRTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for GRTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for GRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRTS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

GRTS Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS fell by -14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Gritstone bio Inc. saw -23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.44 for the present operating margin

-69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gritstone bio Inc. stands at -1291.26. The total capital return value is set at -57.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.30. Equity return is now at value -72.50, with -53.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.