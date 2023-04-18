Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO)’s stock price has plunge by 35.69relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 45.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VINO is $11.46, The public float for VINO is 5.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for VINO on April 18, 2023 was 909.12K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

The stock of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has seen a 45.30% increase in the past week, with a 35.69% rise in the past month, and a 7.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for VINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.38% for VINO stock, with a simple moving average of -42.79% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at 13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9681. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw 19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. The total capital return value is set at -19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.25. Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.