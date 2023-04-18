Home  »  Business   »  FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock Faces 38.61% W...

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock Faces 38.61% Weekly Volatility

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has gone up by 138.00% for the week, with a 145.58% rise in the past month and a 108.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.07% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 111.73% for FOXO’s stock, with a -74.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 18.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOXO on April 18, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has surged by 17.32 when compared to previous closing price of 0.71, but the company has seen a 138.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOXO Trading at 44.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.61%, as shares surge +122.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +138.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4163. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 119.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

