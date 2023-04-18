EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) by analysts is $17.25, which is $10.81 above the current market price. The public float for EVER is 17.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EVER was 432.23K shares.

EVER) stock’s latest price update

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.54 in relation to its previous close of 8.66. However, the company has experienced a -37.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVER’s Market Performance

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen a -37.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.93% decline in the past month and a -49.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for EVER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.02% for EVER’s stock, with a -24.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVER reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for EVER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVER, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

EVER Trading at -40.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -31.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER fell by -37.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -42.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Brainard David, who sale 10,305 shares at the price of $12.53 back on Mar 17. After this action, Brainard David now owns 163,418 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $129,122 using the latest closing price.

Shields John L., the Director of EverQuote Inc., sale 810 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Shields John L. is holding 19,661 shares at $10,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc. (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.