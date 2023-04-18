Evaluating the Impact of -1.04 Increase on Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) Stock

The stock of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has seen a -2.17% decrease in the past week, with a 1.14% gain in the past month, and a -10.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for BEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for BEN’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by analysts is $24.50, which is -$1.98 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 283.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BEN was 3.97M shares.

BEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has decreased by -1.04 when compared to last closing price of 26.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that Franklin Resources Is Buying Private-Equity Firm Lexington Partners. The Stock Is Surging.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to BEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

BEN Trading at -6.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.62. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 29,503 shares at the price of $31.09 back on Feb 01. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 92,132 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $917,325 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of Franklin Resources Inc., purchase 10,134 shares at $4.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is holding 9,990,587 shares at $42,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.73 for the present operating margin

+72.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.