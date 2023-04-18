Evaluating the Impact of 0.00 Increase on FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) Stock

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 20.54% increase in the past week, with a 81.21% gain in the past month, and a -52.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.88% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.18% for NOTE’s stock, with a -53.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) by analysts is $6.69, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTE was 1.94M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at 13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.61%, as shares surge +80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +20.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -57.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85. Equity return is now at value 134.80, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.