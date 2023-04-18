Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLWT is 3.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLWT on April 18, 2023 was 16.22K shares.

CLWT) stock’s latest price update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT)’s stock price has plunge by 15.49relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLWT’s Market Performance

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) has experienced a -13.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.40% rise in the past month, and a -10.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for CLWT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for CLWT stock, with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

CLWT Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.25%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLWT fell by -14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2347. In addition, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+26.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.09. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.