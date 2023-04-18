Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EC stock has gone up by 4.33%, with a monthly gain of 14.68% and a quarterly plunge of -0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Ecopetrol S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.81% for EC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EC is $60017.91, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on April 18, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has decreased by -0.69 when compared to last closing price of 11.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +16.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.