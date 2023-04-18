DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has gone up by 2.59% for the week, with a 3.09% rise in the past month and a -3.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for DRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.86% for DRH’s stock, with a -3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Right Now?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRH is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRH is $10.05, which is $1.72 above the current price. The public float for DRH is 204.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRH on April 18, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) has increased by 2.71 when compared to last closing price of 8.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRH reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for DRH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

DRH Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+27.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at +10.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 81.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.92. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.