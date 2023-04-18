Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has gone up by 4.55% for the week, with a 4.55% rise in the past month and a -15.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for DB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for DB’s stock, with a 6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is $15.12, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.93B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on April 18, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.46 in relation to previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Deutsche Bank Stock Tumbles. Banking Panic Isn’t Over Yet.

DB Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.