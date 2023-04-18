Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Stock Experiences 3.85% Monthly Change

In the past week, CRON stock has gone up by 8.29%, with a monthly gain of 3.85% and a quarterly plunge of -19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.55% for CRON’s stock, with a -25.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRON is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRON is $2.71, The public float for CRON is 198.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of CRON on April 18, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

CRON) stock’s latest price update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.32 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a 8.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9079. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 109,588 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Dec 15. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,049,988 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $307,581 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., purchase 94,600 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 973,277 shares at $267,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.