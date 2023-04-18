Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has dropped by -1.49 compared to previous close of 10.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 10.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBS on April 18, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS’s stock has seen a 1.95% increase for the week, with a -2.36% drop in the past month and a -7.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for SBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.