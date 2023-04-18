Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.37 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a 9.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is $6.00, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for COEP is 5.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. On April 18, 2023, COEP’s average trading volume was 343.92K shares.

COEP’s Market Performance

COEP stock saw an increase of 9.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.35% and a quarterly increase of -25.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.15% for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for COEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.16% for the last 200 days.

COEP Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP rose by +6.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4324. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -100.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.