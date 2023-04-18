Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 2.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on April 18, 2023 was 758.08K shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.35 in relation to its previous close of 0.60. However, the company has experienced a 35.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMND’s Market Performance

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has experienced a 35.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -82.74% drop in the past month, and a -87.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.44% for CMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -61.44% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -91.64% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -78.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.34%, as shares sank -83.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +35.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3555. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -81.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.