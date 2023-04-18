Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a -4.78% decrease in the past week, with a -2.44% drop in the past month, and a -2.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for CIEN’s stock, with a 3.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIEN is $65.60, which is $15.22 above the current price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on April 18, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 51.14. However, the company has seen a -4.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIEN reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for CIEN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CIEN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CIEN Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.85. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from PETRIK ANDREW C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $51.73 back on Apr 14. After this action, PETRIK ANDREW C now owns 29,232 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $51,730 using the latest closing price.

SMITH GARY B, the President, CEO of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,541 shares at $49.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that SMITH GARY B is holding 466,933 shares at $174,833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.