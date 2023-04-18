China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPHI on April 18, 2023 was 165.44K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a 23.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI’s stock has risen by 23.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.12% and a quarterly drop of -63.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.70% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for CPHI’s stock, with a -67.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.54%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +23.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3656. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -56.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. Equity return is now at value -96.40, with -21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.