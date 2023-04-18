Home  »  Trending   »  China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Shares Decline ...

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) has decreased by -69.39 when compared to last closing price of 4.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -65.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at -0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CJJD is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 2.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CJJD on April 18, 2023 was 367.20K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD’s stock has seen a -65.81% decrease for the week, with a -65.73% drop in the past month and a -51.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.58% for CJJD’s stock, with a -53.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -69.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -65.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -68.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -59.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.



