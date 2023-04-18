Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s stock price has increased by 6.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a 19.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRM on April 18, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM stock saw an increase of 19.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.20% and a quarterly increase of 85.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.66% for CTRM stock, with a simple moving average of 62.94% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 37.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +19.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7675. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 104.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.