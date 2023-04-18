Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 62.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNQ is $67.85, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume for CNQ on April 18, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has seen a 4.63% increase in the past week, with a 20.81% rise in the past month, and a 7.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for CNQ’s stock, with a 10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CNQ Trading at 8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +22.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.44. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.