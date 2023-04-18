Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has decreased by -1.90 when compared to last closing price of 33.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BAM is $36.63, which is $3.54 above the current price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on April 18, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM stock saw an increase of 2.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.86% and a quarterly increase of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for BAM’s stock, with a 1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +1.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.91. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.