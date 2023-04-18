Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is $1.50, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for BHG is 593.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BHG on April 18, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

BHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) has jumped by 5.37 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

BHG’s Market Performance

BHG’s stock has fallen by -5.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.29% and a quarterly drop of -79.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.96% for Bright Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.17% for BHG’s stock, with a -81.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHG

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BHG, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BHG Trading at -61.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -30.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2148. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -70.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 394,896 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Mar 13. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 210,318 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $157,958 using the latest closing price.

Smith Cathy R, the CFO & CAO of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 114,173 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Smith Cathy R is holding 289,157 shares at $45,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -330.90, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.