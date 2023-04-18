Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has plunged by -3.20 when compared to previous closing price of 1.25, but the company has seen a 26.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $2.00, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on April 18, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF’s stock has seen a 26.04% increase for the week, with a 42.59% rise in the past month and a 13.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.22% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.13% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 18.93% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares surge +37.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +26.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9992. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 175.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.