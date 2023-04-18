BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)’s stock price has increased by 98.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.26. However, the company has seen a 107.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLU is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLU is $19.01, The public float for BLU is 103.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLU on April 18, 2023 was 642.93K shares.

BLU’s Market Performance

BLU stock saw an increase of 107.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 92.02% and a quarterly increase of 82.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 101.10% for BLU stock, with a simple moving average of 58.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLU stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BLU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLU in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLU, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

BLU Trading at 92.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +89.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +107.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 75.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.