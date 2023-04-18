Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.92 in relation to its previous close of 1.53. However, the company has experienced a -14.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is $1.34, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for BKKT is 64.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.81% of that float. On April 18, 2023, BKKT’s average trading volume was 2.74M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT’s stock has seen a -14.53% decrease for the week, with a 23.53% rise in the past month and a -28.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.11% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.55% for BKKT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKKT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BKKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKKT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

BKKT Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5605. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Apr 03. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 7,479,045 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $33,320 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 74,495 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 7,499,045 shares at $126,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -169.40, with -37.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.