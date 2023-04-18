Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, IONM stock has gone up by 30.07%, with a monthly decline of -3.02% and a quarterly plunge of -41.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.41% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for IONM’s stock, with a -69.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is $9.67, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 0.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IONM on April 18, 2023 was 82.96K shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) has increased by 25.82 when compared to last closing price of 3.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IONM Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.92%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +30.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -274.34. Equity return is now at value -149.40, with -78.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.