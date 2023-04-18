ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 40.77x. The 36-month beta value for ASML is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASML is $782.00, which is $114.48 above than the current price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on April 18, 2023 was 997.25K shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has plunge by -4.08relation to previous closing price of 666.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has seen a -3.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.34% gain in the past month and a -3.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 14.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASML reach a price target of $850, previously predicting the price at $510. The rating they have provided for ASML stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

ASML Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $657.56. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 67.70, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.