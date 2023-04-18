Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) has increased by 8.01 when compared to last closing price of 3.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AHT is 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AHT is $12.50, which is $9.13 above the current price. The public float for AHT is 33.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHT on April 18, 2023 was 587.39K shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stock saw an increase of 24.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.43% and a quarterly increase of -42.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.43% for AHT’s stock, with a -49.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AHT by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for AHT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AHT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

AHT Trading at -22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT rose by +24.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw -24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Eubanks Deric S, who sale 30 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Dec 27. After this action, Eubanks Deric S now owns 24,895 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $132 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., sale 110 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 0 shares at $846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.35 for the present operating margin

+11.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.48. Equity return is now at value 166.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.