Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ARRY is 148.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.75% of that float. On April 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ARRY was 5.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARRY) stock’s latest price update

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 21.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Array Stock Upgraded as Analyst Says Solar Company Looks Strong Heading Into 2023

ARRY’s Market Performance

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has experienced a 8.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.20% rise in the past month, and a -6.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for ARRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.99% for ARRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARRY reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ARRY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ARRY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ARRY Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +28.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.18. In addition, Array Technologies Inc. saw 13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $20.74 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 75,547 shares of Array Technologies Inc., valued at $176,292 using the latest closing price.

Stacherski Kenneth R., the Chief Operations Officer of Array Technologies Inc., sale 1,327 shares at $18.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Stacherski Kenneth R. is holding 99,902 shares at $24,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.