AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is $23.55, which is -$3.79 below the current market price. The public float for AU is 413.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AU on April 18, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has decreased by -2.25 when compared to last closing price of 27.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.06% gain in the past month and a 16.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for AU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.72% for AU’s stock, with a 55.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at 30.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +30.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw 38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.