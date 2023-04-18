Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Toast Inc. (TOST)

The average price estimated by analysts for TOST is $22.48, which is $4.7 above than the current price. The public float for TOST is 334.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on April 18, 2023 was 6.76M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has jumped by 1.14 compared to previous close of 17.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST’s stock has risen by 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.07% and a quarterly drop of -10.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

TOST Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.08. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 63,467 shares at the price of $18.08 back on Apr 13. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 3,333,243 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $1,147,420 using the latest closing price.

Fredette Stephen, the Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 23,001 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Fredette Stephen is holding 3,396,710 shares at $414,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.