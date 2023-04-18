Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is above average at 1.22x. The 36-month beta value for GSMG is also noteworthy at -0.30.

The average price estimated by analysts for GSMG is $7.50, The public float for GSMG is 26.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of GSMG on April 18, 2023 was 143.99K shares.

GSMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has jumped by 90.08 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 82.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG’s stock has risen by 82.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.78% and a quarterly drop of -28.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.59% for GSMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +89.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6543. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -37.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.