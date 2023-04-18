Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is above average at 34.46x. The 36-month beta value for EW is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EW is $88.18, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume of EW on April 18, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 84.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

EW’s Market Performance

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen a 2.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.14% gain in the past month and a 6.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for EW’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

EW Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.33. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, who sale 19,875 shares at the price of $84.20 back on Apr 14. After this action, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A now owns 60,948 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $1,673,434 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,725 shares at $83.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 62,824 shares at $558,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.