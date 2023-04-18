Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Blackstone Inc. (BX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is above average at 36.84x. The 36-month beta value for BX is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BX is $98.44, which is $11.02 above than the current price. The public float for BX is 700.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of BX on April 18, 2023 was 5.05M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 85.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has experienced a 6.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.03% drop in the past month, and a 2.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for BX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for BX’s stock, with a -3.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BX, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

BX Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.13. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 656,381 shares at the price of $30.63 back on Apr 13. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 9,083,847 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $20,107,050 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $30.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 9,740,228 shares at $1,223,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.