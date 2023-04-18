An In-Depth Look at Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) Stock Performance

The stock of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a 0.91% gain in the past month, and a -13.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for ROST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for ROST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is $122.00, which is $18.07 above the current market price. The public float for ROST is 338.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROST on April 18, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

ROST) stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has dropped by -0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 104.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ROST Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.24. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 12,221 shares at the price of $106.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 96,486 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $1,295,457 using the latest closing price.

Burrill Jeffrey P, the SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER of Ross Stores Inc., sale 3,297 shares at $104.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Burrill Jeffrey P is holding 23,148 shares at $345,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 36.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 39.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.